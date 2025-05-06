© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

white text reading Stronger togethe rnow more than ever

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to launch Saturday

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published May 6, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT

United Way of Buffalo and Erie County in conjunction with FeedMore WNY and the local postal union are launching their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive taking place this Saturday. Catherine Schick, Public Relations Manager for Feed More WNY, says the donations will be critical in helping the organization supply food in the next few months.

“Food donations slow down dramatically after the holiday season, even though the need does not. Stamp Out Hunger [Food Drive] is the largest spring food drive for feed more Western New York, and we greatly rely on these donations to carry people in Western New York through the spring and summer months."

Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day national food drive. People can leave non-perishable food items in a bag near their mailbox, and a letter carrier will collect them during their routes on Saturday morning.
Jamal Harris Jr.
Jamal Harris Jr. joined the BTPM news team in October of 2024. He serves as the local host for NPR’s “All Things Considered” as well as contributing to the Disabilities Beat.
See stories by Jamal Harris Jr.