Ellicott Development’s first Chautauqua project has a ’Sunset View’

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published May 6, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT
Ellicott Development’s Sunset View at Chautauqua Lake includes townhomes, condos, and single-family homes.
Jim Fink
/
BTPM NPR
Ellicott Development’s Sunset View at Chautauqua Lake includes townhomes, condos, and single-family homes.

For the first time in its history, Buffalo-based Ellicott Development Co. is eyeing a project in Chautauqua County, at the former Point Chautauqua Golf Course. Proposed is the $70 million, residential-anchored Sunset View at Chautauqua Lake development that will feature a mix of condos, single-family homes and townhomes spread over the 35-plus acre property. Ellicott Director of Development Tom Fox said the size and views of the site were key swing factors.

“Having the water there, not only for water access but for just views of the lake and of that surrounding area. It's beautiful. Not only looking off the property towards the lake but all the rolling hills to the south. It’s quite spectacular,” Fox said.

Sunset View will be developed in phases, with the first phase beginning later this year. Fox said in addition to Western New Yorkers and Pennsylvania residents, they’re hoping to attract people from Southern Ontario.
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
