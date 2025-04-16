What do new solar farms in Dunkirk and Clarence, and a local manufacturer expanding, have in common? A lot.

The common thread between all three projects is complicated, but there is a connection.

The first common thread is that a planned 9.8-megawatt solar farm along Lake Shore Drive in the Town of Dunkirk and a companion 9.7-megawatt solar farm along Research Parkway in Clarence are being jointly developed by Clarence-headquartered Stephen Development and Connecticut-based OurGeneration LLC.

Each carries an estimated $10 million development price tag, according to documents filed in the Towns of Dunkirk and Clarence respectively.

The other common thread, at least in Clarence, is that the solar farm will neighbor Dimar Manufacturing, which itself is expanding with the help of Stephen Development. Dimar may tap into the lower cost solar power being generated by the adjoining OurGeneration complex.

So what does it all mean?

Clarence Supervisor Pat Casilio explains.

“Commercial property is rare in the town of Clarence due to a lack of sewers,” Casilio said. “Research Parkway, where Dimar is located, and the solar farm have a sewer capacity through a sewer treatment plant. So, it's a win-win for everybody.”

For Clarence, the OurGeneration project will be the town’s first solar farm.

In the case of both the Dunkirk and Clarence solar farms, OurGeneration will be producing enough solar power to handle as many as 1,500 homes.

Elie Schecter, OurGeneration co-founder, says solar power is becoming more attractive to both homeowners and commercial users.

“You could see a small house where just an older couple lives in with no kids and no central air conditioning, so maybe it could be over 2000 homes like that, or you can find some large houses with four TVs and two refrigerators and maybe it's 1000 homes of that nature, but saying 1500 homes on average is probably a pretty good number,” Schecter said.

All of which leads to the Dimar expansion.

The sheet metal fabricator and laser cutter company is planning a 33,000-square-foot, $5 million expansion next to its existing Research Parkway plant. That plant, a 55,000-square-foot building, opened two years ago.

But, a huge spike in new business prompted Dimar’s latest expansion plan, says Clarence Supervisor Pat Casilio.

“I’m happy to see that they're actually doubling the buildings they have on Research Parkway, because they're a dynamic company that is always picking up new work and many different fields. They are a fabrication company and welding company for many different suppliers,” Casilio said.

Work on the Clarence and Dunkirk solar farms is expected to start this summer, and both should be active by spring 2026. Dimar is working on the same expansion timeline with construction to start this summer and the new building to be ready by late spring 2026.