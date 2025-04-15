47 new homes are coming to Buffalo - and more are coming

Building subsidized single-family homes for those in the affordable demographic is not new. It’s been going on in Buffalo since the late 1970s and early 1980s.

But, now there is a renewed focus, say leaders like Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon. Both have channeled a combined $24.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to build 47 single-family homes along vacant lots in Buffalo’s Kensington-Bailey, University Heights, Old First Ward, Lower West Side, and Black Rock neighborhoods.

“This is not just about building a few homes across the community. It's about getting the best bang for your buck to build the most homes that we possibly could in the neighborhoods that need it the most,” Poloncarz said.

Jocelyn Gordon, The Land Bank’s executive director, says the homes will include both two-bedroom and three-bedroom models ranging from 1,000-square-feet to just under 1,500-square-feet. The homes will sell for $250,000 to $275,000 -- with proceeds going to help finance future developments.

The homes can only be used as private residences and not for short or long term rentals. The homeowners must agree to live in the house for at least 15 years.

Why all these conditions and restrictions? Gordon says it’s about neighborhood stability.

“This is only the beginning. It's not the end, although it's been a long journey to get to where we are right now, it just continues,” Gordon said.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon says the next phase will see 30 homes built on the city’s East Side, mostly on vacant lots in the Masten District. Again, with the intent of not only stabilizing neighborhoods but creating spin off impact for nearby small businesses.

“This is more than about constructing 47 homes. It's about giving 47 families opportunities, opportunities to create equity in their property, to build generational wealth, and to give them an opportunity to improve their lives,” Scanlon said.

All 47 homes will be completed by late 2026.

Future home projects are being eyed in suburban communities like Cheektowaga, City of Tonawanda and Lackawanna, among others.