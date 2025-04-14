© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redesign work begins at Buffalo's Houghton Park

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published April 14, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
The first phase of redesign work at Houghton Park in Buffalo's Kaisertown began on April 14, 2025. The park will remain open throughout the summer, before work wraps in the fall. A separate phase will see the park's pool and splash pad redone, but that won't begin until 2027.
City of Buffalo
/
Facebook
The first phase of redesign work at Houghton Park in Buffalo's Kaisertown began on April 14, 2025. The park will remain open throughout the summer, before work wraps in the fall. A separate phase will see the park's pool and splash pad redone, but that won't begin until 2027.

Houghton Park in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood is set to receive a $2.4 million facelift. Officials announced the start of phase one on the project, which will bring improvements to the park’s baseball fields, paths, lighting, security, and parking lot.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the improvements were spurred by area residents who were dealing with illegal dumping and vandalism at Houghton Park.

"It's about investment in our community, neighborhood revitalization," said Scanlon. "Another example of my administration's commitment to creating safe, accessible and beautiful places for people to people to come together for generations to come."

Joy Kuebler was the lead consultant on the design phase of the project. She says input from residents from residents was a key factor.

"This was an extension of relationship, right? And that's what happens when you're seeking to design with the intention of being very community oriented and very community rooted," said Kuebler, a landscape architect. "So we met with the community about eight times, when the contract really called for about three."

Houghton Park will remain open through construction, which is anticipated to finish by the fall.

Work on a new pool and splash pad is expected to begin in 2027. Funding for those projects will utilize a separate state allotment of $7 million.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner