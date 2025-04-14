Redesign work begins at Buffalo's Houghton Park

Houghton Park in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood is set to receive a $2.4 million facelift. Officials announced the start of phase one on the project, which will bring improvements to the park’s baseball fields, paths, lighting, security, and parking lot.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said the improvements were spurred by area residents who were dealing with illegal dumping and vandalism at Houghton Park.

"It's about investment in our community, neighborhood revitalization," said Scanlon. "Another example of my administration's commitment to creating safe, accessible and beautiful places for people to people to come together for generations to come."

Joy Kuebler was the lead consultant on the design phase of the project. She says input from residents from residents was a key factor.

"This was an extension of relationship, right? And that's what happens when you're seeking to design with the intention of being very community oriented and very community rooted," said Kuebler, a landscape architect. "So we met with the community about eight times, when the contract really called for about three."

Houghton Park will remain open through construction, which is anticipated to finish by the fall.

Work on a new pool and splash pad is expected to begin in 2027. Funding for those projects will utilize a separate state allotment of $7 million.