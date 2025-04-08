Niagara Falls' Main Street’s "blank canvas” on display for developers, investors

For the second time this year, Niagara Falls leaders hosted a tour of 39 mostly Main Street properties they hope will lead to a new wave of development. Interest among those who attended the morning-long tour was piqued as the 20-plus developers and investors toured such buildings as the four-story, former Jenss Department Store and the Schiff Shoe Store - both vacant structures that sit along Main Street.

The tour, organized by the Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp., follows a similar one in January that produced some preliminary interest, notes Kevin Forma, Niagara Falls director of planning. But, talks remain in the early stage.

Forma says the intent is to plant some possible development seeds, and he believes it’s working.

“What the city's hope here is to find very qualified developers who are interested in working in Niagara Falls, who are interested in doing individual, smaller projects on each of these properties in an effort to revitalize Main Street,” Forma said.

The 39 properties - including 22 buildings and 16 lots along with the Rapids Theater - are in varying condition. Some need a lot of work--others not so much.

Developer Christian Campos, TM Montante Development president, says seeing the buildings up close and personal is boosting his interest.

“I mean, the fabric we have here on Main Street is incredible to me, very inspiring, almost mind blowing the opportunity that exists. So yes, I feel that there are possibilities here,” Campos said.

Niagara Falls developer Elvis Singh agrees.

“Complete hospitality, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment,” Singh said.

For Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp. project manager Matt Chavez, hearing comments from the likes of Singh and Campos was exactly the outcome he was hoping for with the tour.

“I try to make it clear to folks that I'm here, the city's here, all of our partners in the state and the county are here to demystify this process and bring Main Street back to life,” Chavez said.

The next Main Street fam tour will likely happen in May, according to Chavez.