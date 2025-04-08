© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Niagara Falls' Main Street’s "blank canvas” on display for developers, investors

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published April 8, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT
Niagara Falls leaders are hoping to pique developers’ interest in a cluster of mostly Main Street buildings that are for sale.
1 of 3  — NF Tour 4.8 (3).jpg
Niagara Falls leaders are hoping to pique developers’ interest in a cluster of mostly Main Street buildings that are for sale.
Jim Fink / BTPM NPR
NORLIC project manager Matt Chavez talks with some of the more than 20 people who took part in an April 8th developer’s fam tour of Main Street, Niagara Falls properties.
2 of 3  — NF Tour 4.8 (2).jpg
NORLIC project manager Matt Chavez talks with some of the more than 20 people who took part in an April 8th developer’s fam tour of Main Street, Niagara Falls properties.
Jim Fink / BTPM NPR
Commercial real estate investors toured the former Schiff Shoe Store on Main Street in Niagara Falls as part of the developer’s April 8th fam tour.
3 of 3  — NF Tour 4.8 (1).jpg
Commercial real estate investors toured the former Schiff Shoe Store on Main Street in Niagara Falls as part of the developer’s April 8th fam tour.
Jim Fink / BTPM NPR

For the second time this year, Niagara Falls leaders hosted a tour of 39 mostly Main Street properties they hope will lead to a new wave of development. Interest among those who attended the morning-long tour was piqued as the 20-plus developers and investors toured such buildings as the four-story, former Jenss Department Store and the Schiff Shoe Store - both vacant structures that sit along Main Street.

The tour, organized by the Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp., follows a similar one in January that produced some preliminary interest, notes Kevin Forma, Niagara Falls director of planning. But, talks remain in the early stage.

Forma says the intent is to plant some possible development seeds, and he believes it’s working.

“What the city's hope here is to find very qualified developers who are interested in working in Niagara Falls, who are interested in doing individual, smaller projects on each of these properties in an effort to revitalize Main Street,” Forma said.

The 39 properties - including 22 buildings and 16 lots along with the Rapids Theater - are in varying condition. Some need a lot of work--others not so much.

Developer Christian Campos, TM Montante Development president, says seeing the buildings up close and personal is boosting his interest.

“I mean, the fabric we have here on Main Street is incredible to me, very inspiring, almost mind blowing the opportunity that exists. So yes, I feel that there are possibilities here,” Campos said.

Niagara Falls developer Elvis Singh agrees.

“Complete hospitality, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment,” Singh said.

For Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corp. project manager Matt Chavez, hearing comments from the likes of Singh and Campos was exactly the outcome he was hoping for with the tour.

“I try to make it clear to folks that I'm here, the city's here, all of our partners in the state and the county are here to demystify this process and bring Main Street back to life,” Chavez said.

The next Main Street fam tour will likely happen in May, according to Chavez.
Jim Fink
A Buffalo native, Jim Fink has been reporting on business and economic development news in the Buffalo Niagara region since 1987, when he returned to the area after reporting on news in Vermont for the Time-Argus Newspaper and United Press International.
