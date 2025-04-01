© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Jacey Brooks Hired as NIU WBB Head Coach

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jack Kreuzer
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT
UB Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Jacey Brooks talks to the Bulls ahead of their WNIT Great 8 game vs Rutgers (3.30.2025)
Anthony Yabroudy
/
University at Buffalo Athletics, @LarsArtwork
UB Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Jacey Brooks talks to the Bulls ahead of their WNIT Great 8 game vs Rutgers (3.30.2025)

University at Buffalo Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Jacey Brooks has been hired as the new Head Coach at Northern Illinois.

BUFFALO, NY - After two seasons spent closer to home, Jacey Brooks is headed to Northern Illinois University as their next women's basketball Head Coach.

Brooks has spent the last two seasons with the University at Buffalo team as Associate Head Coach, helping to lead the team to numerous records, including the best start in program history this year (12-0 start).

SUNY Cortland was where Brooks made her mark as Head Coach, leading the Red Dragons to 79 wins in five years, including a SUNYAC Tournament Championship.

Brooks, a native of Machias, NY, was a standout player at Buffalo State in the mid-2000's, recording over 1,200 points and 500 rebounds en route to two All-SUNYAC selections.

Postgrad, Brooks remained in WNY, working with the St Bonaventure's women's basketball program before spending three years as an assistant at Canisius University (then-College). She was then hired at Bowling Green State University as an Assistant Coach.

The NIU Huskies and Coach Brooks will face her former Bulls at least once next season in the Mid American Conference, before NIU moves to the Horizon League in July 2026.

Brooks will remain on the Bulls' bench to end this season, with UB set to host Cleveland State in the WNIT Fab 4 on Wednesday at 6PM.
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of WBFO's 'Friday Night Lights.'
