Anthony Tyson Thompson announces run for Buffalo mayor

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Ryan Zunner
Published March 31, 2025 at 10:46 AM EDT
Anthony Tyson Thompson, 33, announced on March 29 his intention to run for mayor of Buffalo. Thompson has experience in government communications, and the non-profit sector. He'll join a crowded field of candidates vying for the office.
Anthony Tyson Thompson
The crowded field of candidates for Buffalo mayor has added one more, Anthony Tyson Thompson. The 33-year-old has a resume that includes stints as communications director for Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, non-profit sector leadership, and organizing for various Democratic National Committee initiatives.

Thompson, an East Side native, said in his campaign announcement that he'll bring a "fresh new vision, dynamic leadership, and a deep commitment to putting residents first."

He is a graduate of Canisius University, and went on to earn graduate degrees from Columbia University and Harvard.

The mayoral hopeful hosted a campaign kickoff event at Locust Premiere Events on Austin Street on Saturday, joined by community leaders, supporters, and residents.

Thompson will have to secure at least 2,000 petition signatures by April 3 if he wants to appear on the Democratic primary ballot in June. Major candidates for the mayoral primary include Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon, State Senator Sean Ryan, Councilman Rasheed Wyatt, and former Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

