© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

'I wanted a career': new auto tech program aims to meet Buffalo's labor needs

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published March 20, 2025 at 5:37 PM EDT
A new automotive technician program officially opened at the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo, Wednesday.
Holly Kirkpatrick
A new automotive technician program officially opened at the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo, Wednesday.

A new automotive technician program officially opened at the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo, Wednesday.

The program has been running since January, but already has two cohorts of 15 students enrolled, and aims to narrow the skill gap for local labor trained in the auto industry.

Among the faces of the dignitaries and business leaders at the opening, a particular group stood out: the students huddled together laughing as they spotted themselves in a promotional video played at the event.

“I wanted a career," said 18-year-old Phillip Wallace, explaining to WBFO why he chose to enroll in the eight month program. "A lot of kids are going to school, they're coming out of college for two four years and they're still not doing anything. So I wanted to chase a career that I could actually make some money in, get it done quick, and cars interested me.”

"And our instructor, Larry - we call him coach - he always has us out here doing stuff on the lifts, working on vehicles. I'd say 90% of it is hands-on.”

Until now, 19-year-old Lugundi Hassan had only worked on cars in a driveway. He has ambitions of eventually owning his own car dealership, but also has a personal service mission.

“Knowing you’re able to help somebody. I started in a driveway - bad conditions, terrible conditions - and it’s nice to really help somebody, you know. Make sure their car’s good on the road, especially in New York knowing we have a lot of potholes, salt rust, all types of stuff,” he said.

The program’s curriculum was developed by SUNY Erie Community College, but industry pros Northtown Automotive and West Herr Auto Group advised on the development of the shop where students learn practical skills. West Herr’s Jay Galligan said graduates will help fill a workforce gap.

“We need people who are going to come in with the right skills, with the right trade and I don't want to go to other communities to get it. We have people right here in this community to do it,” Galligan said.

The entry level wage for an auto tech in New York is around $35,000 per year according to the state Department of Labor.
Tags
From BTPM NPR and our Partners Local StoriesWBFO News
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick