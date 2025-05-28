Canadian Beat: 'True North is indeed strong and free' says King Charles in address to Parliament

Remarkable, and historic. That’s how many analysts are describing King Charles’ speech from the Throne in opening the new session of Canadian Parliament in Ottawa on Tuesday. It’s only the third time that a British sovereign has read aloud the throne speech on Canadian soil – the last time more than 65 years ago.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s whirlwind two-day trip to Canada was much anticipated by Canadians and their political leaders. Charles is in poor health – battling cancer – so for many it is even more significant that he made the transatlantic flight to open the Canadian Parliament.

“Honorable senators, members of the House of Commons, it is with a deep sense of pride and pleasure that we join you here today as we witness Canadians coming together in a renewed sense of pride, unity, and hope,” the king said.

And with that Charles began to outline Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government's political agenda for the current session of parliament. He reminded Canadians and others that Canada is a sovereign nation with its own king.

“The Crown has for so long been a symbol of unity for Canada. It also represents stability and continuity from the past to the present. As it should, it stands proudly as a symbol of Canada today in all her richness and dynamism,” the king said.

Charles also talked about how much the world has changed in a very short time, and how Canada is facing unprecedented challenges. He did mention relations between Canada and the U.S. – saying the two have begun defining a new economic and security relationship.

“Many Canadians are feeling anxious and worried about the drastically changing world around them. Fundamental change is always unsettling. Yet this moment is also an incredible opportunity. An opportunity for renewal. An opportunity to think big and to act bigger, an opportunity for Canada to embark on the largest transformation of its economy since the second world war,” the king said.

Perry Bellegarde is the honorary president of the Royal Geographical Society and former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. He sees the message clearly.

‘That Canada is a sovereign independent nation, strong independent country, and he’s king of Canada,” Bellegarde said.

Charles does not usually wade into political battles, but he’s been able to show support for Canada. Ralph Goodale is Canada’s high commissioner to Britain.

“In this world we all have to fight our own battles. In organizations like the commonwealth and many other multilateral organizations. Canada’s reputation is strong,” Goodale said.

Charles' visit has given Prime Minister Carney a tremendous boost. In the closing part of speech, Charles did send his clearest message yet.

“As the anthem reminds us, the True North is indeed strong and free,” the king said.