Give Now
Your Voice, Your PBS: Wyoming County Edition

Join BTPM for a friendly and casual gathering with light refreshments on Tuesday, August 19 at 4pm as we connect with families in Wyoming County.
Blue background with BTPM and PBS KIDS logos at the top. Carl the Collector, Lyla in the Loop, and other various PBS KIDS characters at the bottom

We want to hear from YOU!

Join us for a friendly and casual gathering with light refreshments as we connect with families in Wyoming County. Families will receive PBS KIDS giveaways for participating!

Let’s chat about:

  • What matters most to you and your family?
  • What are your biggest concerns?
  • What are the strengths in your community?
  • How can public media and PBS KIDS support you?
  • Would you like to share anything about your community or family with us?
  • What do you love about PBS KIDS?

Your voice matters! We’d love to discuss your community and family strengths and needs. Come share what you think and help us shape our future programs and events to better serve families in Wyoming County.

Please register so we know how many adults to expect!

For more information, contact: Sam Kittinger, Skittinger@btpm.org

We look forward to seeing you and hearing your thoughts!

Tuesday, August 19
4pm
Wyoming County Youth Bureau
6 Perry Avenue
Warsaw, NY 14569

REGISTER TO ATTEND