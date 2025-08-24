Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media on a tour designed to include many of the sights you know so well from public television and iconic British programs seen on BTPM PBS. This Iconic British Classics Tour is a must for fans of British television and culture.

From the glories of Highclere Castle (as seen in Downton Abbey©), the birthplace and beloved Devon estate of Agatha Christie, to the seaside village of Port Isaac used in Doc Martin and on to Oxfordshire where Midsomer Murders is set – this exclusive tour will be a memorable journey for everyone involved. We’ll also uncover the charm of Bath, Cornwall and the Cotswold regions, and visit Windsor Palace and its glorious gardens.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is proud to partner with Transcendent Travel to present this exciting 7-day tour of England for our most passionate viewers and supporters.