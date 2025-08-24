Iconic British Classics
DATES: Monday, August 18 - Sunday, August 24, 2025
Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media on a tour designed to include many of the sights you know so well from public television and iconic British programs seen on BTPM PBS. This Iconic British Classics Tour is a must for fans of British television and culture.
From the glories of Highclere Castle (as seen in Downton Abbey©), the birthplace and beloved Devon estate of Agatha Christie, to the seaside village of Port Isaac used in Doc Martin and on to Oxfordshire where Midsomer Murders is set – this exclusive tour will be a memorable journey for everyone involved. We’ll also uncover the charm of Bath, Cornwall and the Cotswold regions, and visit Windsor Palace and its glorious gardens.
Buffalo Toronto Public Media is proud to partner with Transcendent Travel to present this exciting 7-day tour of England for our most passionate viewers and supporters.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tour of Windsor Castle and St. George’s Chapel
- Visit to Highclere Castle, the home of DOWNTON ABBEY© for a tour of the home and gardens
- Afternoon tea at Cricket St. Thomas, famously known as the home in the series TO THE MANOR BORN
- Full day in Bath - The setting of NORTHANGER ABBEY and PERSUASION
- Full day (tour and tea) in Port Isaac, the seaside village where DOC MARTIN is filmed
- Tour of and lunch at your leisure at the Greenway estate, the holiday home and gardens of Agatha Christie, plus an afternoon visit to the seaside town of Torquay, the birthplace of Agatha Christie
- Visit to Dorchester-on-Thames in beautiful Oxfordshire, often called the “star” of MIDSOMER MURDERS, along with a walking tour of MIDSOMER MURDER sites in the village.
INCLUSIONS
- 14 superior meals
- 6 nights of deluxe accommodations divided between Windsor, Bath, Plymouth, and Cheltenham
- Superior motor coach transportation between tour destinations
- Guides, tours and admission fees at tour venues
SPECIAL EXTRAS INCLUDED IN YOUR ITINERARY:
- Curator/expert led tours at various times
- Wine included with all group dinners
- Snacks at various points throughout the tour
- Welcome goodie bag with various gifts/niceties
Please note: Each day will involve a good deal of walking, and ability to maneuver steps. Please make Transcendent Travel aware of any special needs when booking.
PRICES*
$4,695 USD per person Double Occupancy
$5,695 USD per person Single Occupancy – LIMITED AVAILABILITY
*Land-only package – airfare to and from the United Kingdom is NOT included and must be booked separately.
CONTACT
Call 1.866.654.7508 or email info@transcendent-travel.com for more details and to reserve your spot.
Meet your BTPM Representative: Tom Calderone
Prior to joining Buffalo Toronto Public Media in August 2021 as President & CEO, Tom Calderone held leadership positions with Spotify, VH1, and MTV and served as a consultant for media companies. Tom was the Global Head of Content Partnership/Global Head of Studios for Spotify, pioneering the company’s expansion into new areas.
After earning a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting and Communication from SUNY Buffalo State, Calderone worked in radio as on-air talent, program director, and operations manager before moving on to radio consulting. Calderone was elected to the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2014. He also received an honorary Doctorate from SUNY Buffalo State in 2008.
He’s very excited about joining the ICONIC BRITISH CLASSICS Tour with supporters of Buffalo Toronto Public Media.