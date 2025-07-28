Do you have questions about the future of your public media stations as a result of the federal government’s decision to defund public broadcasting? We have answers. Join us on Monday, July 28 at 7:30pm for Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s State of the Stations. BTPM NPR’s Jay Moran and Ryan Zunner will interview the organization’s key decision makers for a critical conversation that covers the impact of the recent Congressional vote that eliminates federal funding for public media, including Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Watch or listen on Monday, July 28 at 7:30pm as BTPM goes live on BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical, or YouTube to inform the public of future plans and status after losing federal funding that was previously allocated through fiscal year 2027.

Those who wish to join the conversation can submit questions before the show below, here, or call 1-800-727-1017 during the show.