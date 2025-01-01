The Organ Trail with BTPM Classical
Discover the rich musical and architectural heritage of Buffalo on this guided walking tour featuring some of the city's most beautiful and historic pipe organs. We'll start at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, where free private parking is available. From there, our guide, Tim Socha, will lead the group through downtown as we visit a selection of remarkable churches and explore the unique stories behind each space and its organ.
Tour stops include:
- St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral
- St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cathedral
After the tour, we’ll return to the station for a catered lunch and refreshments. This will be a chance to connect, ask questions, and share insights from the day. Each guest will also receive a booklet with detailed information about each church and organ visited.
Accessibility Note: This is a walking tour, and we will be traveling on foot between stops. Please note that some churches may not have ramps or elevators, and stairs may be required to enter certain buildings.
Saturday, September 27
10am - 2pm
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
140 Lower Terrace
Downtown Buffalo
Meet Your Guide!
Tim Socha is a native of Royalton, New York. He served as Organist-Choir Director at St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo from 2007-2024. A former Dean of the Buffalo Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and long-time chair of the Music Commission of the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York, he has also served as Organist-Choir Director at Trinity Episcopal Church, Buffalo, Grace Episcopal Church, Lockport and SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, Williamsville. He is a graduate of Colgate University, where he studied organ with Mary Ann Dodd and choral conducting with Marietta Cheng, and he is a recipient of the Presiding Bishop’s Diploma in Church Music. He has performed throughout Western New York as an organist, accompanist, choral director and as a member of the Royalton Ringers, a handbell quartet. He currently serves as accompanist for the Buffalo Girlchoir and the Red Blazers Men’s Chorus and he is the resident music instructor at Catholic Academy of West Buffalo.