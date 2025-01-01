The Organ Trail with BTPM Classical

Discover the rich musical and architectural heritage of Buffalo on this guided walking tour featuring some of the city's most beautiful and historic pipe organs. We'll start at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, where free private parking is available. From there, our guide, Tim Socha, will lead the group through downtown as we visit a selection of remarkable churches and explore the unique stories behind each space and its organ.

Tour stops include:



St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cathedral

After the tour, we’ll return to the station for a catered lunch and refreshments. This will be a chance to connect, ask questions, and share insights from the day. Each guest will also receive a booklet with detailed information about each church and organ visited.

Accessibility Note: This is a walking tour, and we will be traveling on foot between stops. Please note that some churches may not have ramps or elevators, and stairs may be required to enter certain buildings.