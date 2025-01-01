© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

PBS KIDS Family Fun at Northland!

Come play, explore, and discover together with BTPM & PBS KIDS at Northland Workforce Training Center on Wednesday, August 27 at 5pm!
Blue background. Top from left to right: BTPM logo and PBS KIDS logo. At the bottom: Carl the Collector and other characters from the show, along with Lyla in the Loop and her blue friend

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media for an evening of family fun at Northland Workforce Training Center! From 5:00 to 6:30pm, families with young children are invited to enjoy clips from exciting PBS KIDS shows—Weather Hunters, Carl the Collector, and Lyla in the Loop—along with hands-on activities, games, and stations designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and learning.

This free event is perfect for children ages 3–8 and their caregivers. Registration is encouraged to help us plan for materials and activities.

PBS KIDS giveaways while supplies last!

white background. on the left: BTPM logo. on the right: Northland logo

Wednesday, August 27
5 - 6:30pm
Northland Workforce Training Center
683 Northland Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14211

