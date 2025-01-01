PBS KIDS Family Fun at Northland!

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media for an evening of family fun at Northland Workforce Training Center! From 5:00 to 6:30pm, families with young children are invited to enjoy clips from exciting PBS KIDS shows—Weather Hunters, Carl the Collector, and Lyla in the Loop—along with hands-on activities, games, and stations designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and learning.

This free event is perfect for children ages 3–8 and their caregivers. Registration is encouraged to help us plan for materials and activities.

PBS KIDS giveaways while supplies last!