Meet Us at the Market! Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media on Saturday, August 2 from 8am to 1pm at some of the best Farmer’s Markets in Western New York. Visit with BTPM staff and volunteers, pick up some free swag, and learn how you can help in the fight to protect public media.



Markets

Elmwood Village Farmers Market

Hamburg Farmers Market

Lockport Community Farmers Market

Lewiston Artisan Farmers Market

Perry Farmers Market