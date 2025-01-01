Free Screening of Maigret & Inspector George Gentley

Be the first to watch the new Masterpiece series Maigret, followed by an encore presentation of the first episode of Inspector George Gently in the Buffalo Toronto Public Media studio on Sunday, September 21st at 1pm. Find out about what other dramas and mysteries are coming to BTPM PBS this fall & winter. Enjoy popcorn and some free swag. The screening is free, but registration is required.

Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.

FREE PARKING IS AVAILABLE IN OUR PARKING LOT LOCATED OFF OF CHARLES STREET

Maigret on Masterpiece (Sundays at 9pm beginning October 5th)

Benjamin Wainwright stars as Jules Maigret, who heads the elite police unit known as La Crim, responsible for investigating all serious crime in and around Paris. Maigret is an unconventional young detective with something to prove, relentless in his investigations, chasing and a matchless knowledge of Paris and its inhabitants.

Inspector George Gently (Thursdays at 9pm beginning December 4th)

A crime drama set in the 1960s, based on a series of novels by Alan Hunter, concerning the partnership between the veteran title detective and his mouthy younger sidekick, John Bacchus. While in the novels the setting is Norfolk, here the stories take place in the North East of England, mainly around Newcastle upon Tyne and County Durham. The duo track down criminals during their investigations, but Gently must also keep his headstrong assistant focused on the cases at hand and keep him on the straight and narrow, in a time when the line between police work and criminality was much blurrier.