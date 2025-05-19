© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Rally held for Isaiah Reed

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jamal Harris Jr.
Published May 19, 2025 at 6:43 PM EDT
Isaiah Reed pictured left Louis Mussari pictured right
Isaiah Reed pictured left Louis Mussari pictured right

Outside of Niagara County Court, community advocates held a gathering in support of Isaiah Reed, a 20-year-old who was arrested nearly two years ago after police recovered a bag from a vehicle he was a passenger in that contained a firearm.

However, his supporters say DNA testing excludes Reed from the weapon. Although some have questioned the foundation of the prosecution’s case, Louis Mussari, Reed’s attorney, is eager to defend his client in court.

“He was a passenger in the car. The driver was a white male. [The white male] He did not face any criminal charges, and we're here to respond," said Mussari outside of the courthouse. "It's been about two years, almost 40 appearances in court, been a long process, and we're looking forward to a fair jury and resolution.

Jury selection is expected to have concluded today with opening statements starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. If convicted Reed could face the maximum of 15 years in state prison.
