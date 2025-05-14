© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH PUBLIC MEDIA | PROTECTMYPUBLICMEDIA.ORG
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - May 14th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published May 14, 2025 at 12:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Bandits are set for the NLL Final; the Maple Leafs return to Toronto tied in their second round series; and Sabres prospects are finally returning to action with the Rochester Americans.

BANDITS BOX WITH RYAN ZUNNER: 2025 NLL FINAL PREVIEW

The Bandits Box with Ryan Zunner - May 13th
The Buffalo Bandits are gearing up for their fifth consecutive NLL Finals Appearance, seeking their third straight Championship. Game One of the 2025 Final is this Friday night at KeyBank Center, at 7:30pm. I sat down with Ryan Zunner to preview the Championship series, featuring the Bandits against the Saskatchewan Rush.

MAPLE LEAFS HEAD HOME FOR GAME FIVE, TIED WITH PANTHERS

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home, and despite dropping the last two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinal to the Florida Panthers, the series has become a best-of-three, while maintaining home ice advantage. Tied at two games a piece, the Leafs host the Panthers for game five tonight at 7PM.

On the injury front, Toronto’s starting goalie Anthony Stolarz returned to the ice on Tuesday to work with the Leafs’ goalie coach ahead of their optional team practice. This was the first time Stolarz had been seen doing on-ice training since leaving game one with an injury on May 5th. While no timeline is set in stone for Stolarz’ return, Head Coach Craig Berube commented that the goalie is “progressing” and is “feeling much better.” In his place, though, Joseph Woll has gained more confidence with each game, posting a 35-save performance in game four, allowing just two goals.

Game five is tonight in Toronto at 7PM.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS RETURN TO PLAYOFFS AFTER LONG BREAK

The Rochester Americans are in the middle of a run in the AHL playoffs, but you wouldn’t know it based on the lack of games to talk about. The Amerks return to action tonight after a thirteen day hiatus between rounds.

On May 1st, Rochester defeated Syracuse, 4-0, sweeping the Crunch in the second round of the AHL playoffs, three games to none. Thirteen days later, the Americans will finally take to the ice again, hosting the Laval Rocket for game one of the North Division Final tonight.

In the last round, Rochester cruised to victory, backstopped by Devon Levi, who allowed two goals in game one, before shutting out the Crush in both games three and four. Levi leads the league in the playoffs with a 0.67 goals against average, and a .978 save percentage. Offensively, it was Kale Clauge, the Amerk defenseman, who led the team in scoring, with three goals and two assists in the series against Syracuse. Jiri Kulich and Konsta Helenius each recorded three points throughout the Divisional Semifinal as well.

The Laval Rocket defeated the Cleveland Monsters three games to one on the other side of the bracket. The Montreal Canadiens’ affiliate are led in scoring by two Quebec natives who each tallied six points in their last round, in forwards Laurent Dauphin and Alex Barre-Boulet. The Rocket have a stellar young goaltender as well, with 20-year-old Jacob Fowler posting a .953 save percentage in the playoffs so far.

Game one of the best-of-five series is tonight, in Rochester, at 7PM.

The Scoreboard is presented by Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling.

Tags
The Scoreboard 2025 Local StoriesWBFO News BTPM Sports
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of BTPM's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer
Latest Episodes
  • The Scoreboard - May 16th
    The Bills’ schedule has been released; the Bandits host game one of the NLL Finals tonight, and the Maple Leafs head to Florida with their backs against the wall.
  • The Scoreboard - May 12th
    Orchard Park defeated Will East in the FNL Season finale; the Maple Leafs dropped both games three and four in Florida over the weekend; and the Bandits can start preparing for the NLL Final with an opponent officially decided.
  • The Scoreboard - May 9th
    The Sabres front office changes have begun; the Maple Leafs ground out a win in game two; the Bandits await their NLL Finals Opponent; Plus, Local High School hoopers received All-State and Player of the Year Honors.
  • The Scoreboard - May 7th
    The NHL Draft Lottery shakes up the order in the top ten; the Maple Leafs took game one over Florida in the second round; and the Bills add to their wide receiver core ahead of rookie minicamp.
  • The Scoreboard - May 5th
    Clarence won a back-and-forth battle of FNL; the Bandits are back in the NLL Final; D’Youville Softball claims the ECC Title; the NHL Draft Lottery is tonight; and the Maple Leafs prepare for Florida in the second round.
  • The Scoreboard - May 2nd
    The Toronto Maple Leafs are moving onto the second round; The Buffalo Bandits open the NLL Semifinal at home tonight; and we’ve got a high stakes battle of undefeated teams on Friday Night Lights.
  • The Scoreboard - April 30th
    The Battle of Ontario is heating up, with Ottawa extending the series last night; the Bandits prepare for the NLL Semifinal; and two UB Tennis teams are off to the NCAA Tournament.
  • The Scoreboard - April 28th
    We recap the Bills’ draft from over the weekend, plus a recap of the Bandits’ defensive victory over San Diego in the NLL quarterfinal; and we touch on how the Battle of Ontario isn’t over just yet.
  • The Scoreboard - April 25th
    The Bills draft Maxwell Hairston in the first round; the Maple Leafs take a 3-0 lead over Ottawa; and the Bandits host San Diego for the playoff opener tonight
  • The Scoreboard - April 23rd
    The Maple Leafs doubled their lead over the Senators; The Bills prepare for the NFL Draft; Another familiar face is returning to coach at UB; plus an in depth chat on girl’s flag football with a local collegiate coach.