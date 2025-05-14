The Scoreboard - May 14th

BANDITS BOX WITH RYAN ZUNNER: 2025 NLL FINAL PREVIEW

The Bandits Box with Ryan Zunner - May 13th The Buffalo Bandits are gearing up for their fifth consecutive NLL Finals Appearance, seeking their third straight Championship. Game One of the 2025 Final is this Friday night at KeyBank Center, at 7:30pm. I sat down with Ryan Zunner to preview the Championship series, featuring the Bandits against the Saskatchewan Rush. Listen • 8:50

MAPLE LEAFS HEAD HOME FOR GAME FIVE, TIED WITH PANTHERS

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home, and despite dropping the last two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinal to the Florida Panthers, the series has become a best-of-three, while maintaining home ice advantage. Tied at two games a piece, the Leafs host the Panthers for game five tonight at 7PM.

On the injury front, Toronto’s starting goalie Anthony Stolarz returned to the ice on Tuesday to work with the Leafs’ goalie coach ahead of their optional team practice. This was the first time Stolarz had been seen doing on-ice training since leaving game one with an injury on May 5th. While no timeline is set in stone for Stolarz’ return, Head Coach Craig Berube commented that the goalie is “progressing” and is “feeling much better.” In his place, though, Joseph Woll has gained more confidence with each game, posting a 35-save performance in game four, allowing just two goals.

Game five is tonight in Toronto at 7PM.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS RETURN TO PLAYOFFS AFTER LONG BREAK

The Rochester Americans are in the middle of a run in the AHL playoffs, but you wouldn’t know it based on the lack of games to talk about. The Amerks return to action tonight after a thirteen day hiatus between rounds.

On May 1st, Rochester defeated Syracuse, 4-0, sweeping the Crunch in the second round of the AHL playoffs, three games to none. Thirteen days later, the Americans will finally take to the ice again, hosting the Laval Rocket for game one of the North Division Final tonight.

In the last round, Rochester cruised to victory, backstopped by Devon Levi, who allowed two goals in game one, before shutting out the Crush in both games three and four. Levi leads the league in the playoffs with a 0.67 goals against average, and a .978 save percentage. Offensively, it was Kale Clauge, the Amerk defenseman, who led the team in scoring, with three goals and two assists in the series against Syracuse. Jiri Kulich and Konsta Helenius each recorded three points throughout the Divisional Semifinal as well.

The Laval Rocket defeated the Cleveland Monsters three games to one on the other side of the bracket. The Montreal Canadiens’ affiliate are led in scoring by two Quebec natives who each tallied six points in their last round, in forwards Laurent Dauphin and Alex Barre-Boulet. The Rocket have a stellar young goaltender as well, with 20-year-old Jacob Fowler posting a .953 save percentage in the playoffs so far.

Game one of the best-of-five series is tonight, in Rochester, at 7PM.