17-year-old charged with attempted murder

A 17-year-old male has been arraigned and charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, and larceny for allegedly shooting a 20-year-old female Dollar Tree employee in the chest Wednesday evening. The victim was transported to ECMC where she remains in stable condition.

The 17-year-old fled the scene of the shooting to an apartment on Main Street where he barricaded himself inside with 2 children. The Depew SWAT team was called in, and a peaceful surrender was negotiated.

This is the second time this year the Depew SWAT team has been called into action which has raised questions regarding the safety of the village. Depew Police Chief James McNamara says the area remains a safe place.

“This is a great area. I happen to frequent[ly] [visit] that Plaza myself daily for lunch. So no, there should not be those type of concerns.”

The 17-year-old remains in a Juvenile detention facility as the investigation remains ongoing.