Anna Kapechuk is the Vice President of Asbury Arts Center, home to the stunning Asbury Hall—a fully refurbished former sanctuary turned premier performance venue. With a state-of-the-art sound system, fixed stage, and original wraparound balcony with pew seating, Asbury Hall offers an unforgettable live show experience. Whether hosting concerts, theater, or private events, the space is as versatile as it is beautiful, accommodating up to 1,200 guests.