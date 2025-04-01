NEW DOC HONORS LEGACY OF LOCAL CHANGEMAKER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Community Leader Lee Constance Bowles Eve Celebrated

Lee Constance Bowles Eve was a changemaker. She dedicated her remarkable life to education and community and her passion for public service was unmatched. Explore her life and legacy through the lens of award-winning local filmmaker Dorothea Braemer with “Connie: The Powers and Possibilities of Community Engagement,” premiering Friday, Feb. 14 at 8pm on WNED PBS.

The locally produced 30-minute documentary explores Connie’s remarkable life and groundbreaking work as a Buffalo-based activist, women’s advocate, inspirational community leader, and public service powerhouse. She was the founder of Women for Human Rights and Dignity, Inc. which provided the most comprehensive alternative to incarceration and support network for women in New York State’s history and serves as a model for alternative prison programs nationwide to this day.

“Connie: The Powers and Possibilities of Community Engagement” chronicles the trailblazer’s life through verité footage, archival material, interviews, and animation. Connie passed away in March of 2024. She was 91.

Commemorate Connie and all she has done throughout February. In addition to the Feb. 14 broadcast at 8pm, Connie will air on WNED PBS:

