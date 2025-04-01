BTPM & Burchfield Penney Bring the Funk

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 10, 2025

Media Contact: Heather Hare

VP, Marketing & Creative Services

(716) 845.7155 • hhare@wned.org

WE WANT THE FUNK! free event at museum Friday, March 28

Get ready to groove as Buffalo Toronto Public Media and the Burchfield Penney Art Center bring an electrifying night of music, culture, and conversation to Buffalo! Join us on Friday, March 28, at 5:30 pm for an exclusive, free screening of WE WANT THE FUNK!, one of the latest films from Independent Lens.

Kick off the evening in true funk style with live music, great vibes, and light hors d'oeuvres during our opening reception. Then, settle in for the 6:30 pm screening, followed by an engaging interview led by Tiffany Bentley, Program Director of WBFO The Bridge, along with a special surprise guest!

WE WANT THE FUNK! is a syncopated voyage through the history of funk music, tracing its evolution from African, soul, and early jazz roots to its rise into the public consciousness. Featuring the dynamism of James Brown, the extraterrestrial funk of George Clinton’s Parliament-Funkadelic, the groundbreaking transformation of Labelle, and Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat revolution, this documentary also explores funk’s lasting influence on new wave and hip-hop. Directed by Stanley Nelson and co-directed and produced by Nicole London, the film features appearances from iconic musical legends, including James Brown, George Clinton, Questlove, David Bowie, and Elton John.

WE WANT THE FUNK! will premiere on WNED PBS Tuesday, April 8, at 9pm.

This exclusive screening event is free to attend, but registration is required on Eventbrite. Reserve your seat today and don’t miss this funk-filled celebration!

About Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include WNED PBS, WBFO (NPR) (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), WNED Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), WBFO The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), Radio Bilingüe (88.7 HD3), WNED Create, and WNED PBS KIDS. WNED PBS is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at wned.org.