Bring Back the Magic: "Reading Rainbow" Now Streaming 24/7 through Prime Video FAST Channel

December 12, 2024

Beloved PBS series offers nostalgia-filled escapism and a bridge to inspire a new generation of readers

The classic children's series Reading Rainbow has officially landed on a new FAST (Free, Ad-Supported Television) channel, now available through Prime Video. This 24/7 “pop-up” channel is free for all U.S. Prime Video viewers, inviting fans and families to relive the magic of stories that defined countless childhoods and transformed the way we experience books.

For those who grew up in the '80s and '90s, Reading Rainbow was more than a TV show; it was a passport to endless adventures. Now, parents who watched it as children can share that same sense of wonder with their own kids. With no paid subscription required, it’s easier than ever to introduce a new generation to Reading Rainbow’s timeless magic. FAST Channels on Amazon are accessible through Prime Video and Fire TV. Non-Prime users will have free access under the “Watch for Free” section within Prime Video.

First airing in 1983 after many years of development by WNED PBS and partners, Reading Rainbow quickly became a phenomenon in classrooms across the country, reaching more than 2 million viewers each week. Originally designed to counter the "summer reading slump," the show became a cultural icon and classroom essential, showcasing hundreds of children’s books, promoting literacy, and providing captivating insights into each story. Hosted by LeVar Burton, the series went on to win more than 250 awards, including 26 Emmys and the George Foster Peabody Award, celebrating its unique educational impact and storytelling excellence.

LeVar Burton’s warm guidance through the world of books helped turn reading into an adventure that stretched the imagination. Today, that same energy and inspiration are alive and well on the Reading Rainbow FAST channel, where episodes are available anytime for those ready to lose themselves in the joy of a good book.

For viewers who want to take the experience a step further, activities and resources based on Reading Rainbow episodes are available on PBS LearningMedia and on the show’s official website at Readingrainbow.org/watch.

