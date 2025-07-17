SPCA cautions pet owners during high heat

Animal welfare groups say at least 59 pets have reportedly died from heat stroke around the country in 2025. The Erie County SPCA is reminding pet owners to keep their companions cool and out of the heat.

Bethany Kloc, the Erie County SPCA’s communications manager, said it’s best to leave pets at home and in cool environments on hot and humid days. For certain breeds of cats and dogs, like pugs and Persian cats, it’s even tougher.

“In this hot heat and with the humidity, it's just best to leave them at home on the couch where they can relax and be cool,” Kloc said. “Dogs and cats can't sweat either, so they cannot cool themselves down.” If an animal is stuck in a hot vehicle, Kloc said to immediately call 911 and the SPCA, and advises against breaking a window, as it’s illegal in New York. Common signs of heatstroke in animals are excessive panting, vomiting, dehydration, rapid breathing, glossy eyes, and diarrhea.

“If you think that your pet is overheating, first things first, I would try and get them to drink some cool water. I would not submerge them in cold water, which would shock their system, and then immediately try and get them to a veterinarian's office,” Kloc said.

Kloc emphasizes, if it’s too hot for you, it’s also too hot for your pet.