red and white text against a blue background reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT CONGRESS NOW 202-224-3121

MLK Park hosts successful 716 Day celebration

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published July 17, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
Nearly 1,500 people took part in the 716 CommUNITY Day event at MLK Park.
Nearly 1,500 people took part in the 716 CommUNITY Day event at MLK Park.
Nearly 1,500 people took part in the 716 CommUNITY Day event at MLK Park.
Danielle Gabamonte / BTPM NPR
2 of 7  — processed-34BCC2AB-9085-4726-9CA5-AE2312ECD17D.jpeg
Danielle Gabamonte / BTPM NPR
3 of 7  — processed-30A59185-06CE-4505-904C-187B37EE56D4.jpeg
Danielle Gabamonte / BTPM NPR
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins attended the event as part of his "Dion's Dreamers" group.
4 of 7  — Image (30).jpg
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins attended the event as part of his "Dion's Dreamers" group.
Tiffany Bentley / BTPM NPR
5 of 7  — processed-DF1C9E8C-5A30-4E1C-A4D8-8AFD6D6378DE.jpeg
Danielle Gabamonte / BTPM NPR
6 of 7  — processed-1C83B821-3F47-44B9-B046-623F4AAD8F65.jpeg
Danielle Gabamonte / BTPM NPR
7 of 7  — processed-FF04496E-EBF4-4501-B6B4-67C845F4F721.jpeg
Danielle Gabamonte / BTPM NPR

Organizers are declaring success following Wednesday's 7-1-6 CommUNITY Day at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Nearly 1,500 people took part in the event, with free hot meals and bags of produce provided to community members. Shannon Schunke, Vice President of event sponsor Trusted Gives, said the number of organizations involved has grown over the last three years.

“There's power in numbers when you're working together, and you put together an event with so many different volunteers from so many different organizations, it just means so much to the community,” Schunke said.

Over 30 staff members of BTPM were among the volunteers. Among the sponsors was Dion's Dreamers, the foundation created by Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, who drew huge crowds during his visit to the park.
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of BTPM's "What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School, and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
