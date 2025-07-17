MLK Park hosts successful 716 Day celebration

Organizers are declaring success following Wednesday's 7-1-6 CommUNITY Day at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Nearly 1,500 people took part in the event, with free hot meals and bags of produce provided to community members. Shannon Schunke, Vice President of event sponsor Trusted Gives, said the number of organizations involved has grown over the last three years.

“There's power in numbers when you're working together, and you put together an event with so many different volunteers from so many different organizations, it just means so much to the community,” Schunke said.

Over 30 staff members of BTPM were among the volunteers. Among the sponsors was Dion's Dreamers, the foundation created by Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, who drew huge crowds during his visit to the park.