High winds cause power outages across WNY

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published July 17, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT

High winds have caused power outages across Western New York.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport lost power early Thursday afternoon, but it has since been restored according to an airport spokesperson.

National Grid Outages

National Grid is reporting more than 1500 outages, with Erie County bearing the brunt. In the Town of Tonawanda there are 735 customers without power and 640 customers affected in the towns of Evans and Angola.

Click here to view the National Grid's outage map

NYSEG Outages

NYSEG is reporting more than 500 outages across the region, with 436 of those in Erie County. There are 147 customers without power in the towns of Wales and Aurora, and 73 customers impacted in West Seneca.

Click here to view NYSEG's outage map.

Holly Kirkpatrick
