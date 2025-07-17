At Canalside, students explore summer learning outside school walls

Hundreds of school children descended on Buffalo’s Canalside Thursday as part of National Summer Learning Day 2025.

Children from 31 local summer camps took part in hands-on activities including rugby, yoga, karate and creating a mini book.

"Learning doesn't end when the school bell rings in June," said National After School Alliance Ambassador of the Year, Talisa King. "It stretches into summer through exploration, creativity and connection. With over 1,600 amazing students expected to be here today, we're showing that the power of learning leaps beyond the classroom."

The event was hosted by United Way’s Youth Access Coalition in partnership with Live Well Erie, Say Yes Buffalo, and BestSelf Behavioral Health. It works to combat summer learning loss and close the opportunity gap which grows most dramatically between lower and higher income students over the summer months, according to the National Summer Learning Association.

