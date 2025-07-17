© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

At Canalside, students explore summer learning outside school walls

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published July 17, 2025 at 2:07 PM EDT
Students gather at Canalside for National Summer Learning Day, July 17, 2025.
Holly Kirkpatrick
Students gather at Canalside for National Summer Learning Day, July 17, 2025.

Hundreds of school children descended on Buffalo’s Canalside Thursday as part of National Summer Learning Day 2025.

Children from 31 local summer camps took part in hands-on activities including rugby, yoga, karate and creating a mini book.

"Learning doesn't end when the school bell rings in June," said National After School Alliance Ambassador of the Year, Talisa King. "It stretches into summer through exploration, creativity and connection. With over 1,600 amazing students expected to be here today, we're showing that the power of learning leaps beyond the classroom."

The event was hosted by United Way’s Youth Access Coalition in partnership with Live Well Erie, Say Yes Buffalo, and BestSelf Behavioral Health. It works to combat summer learning loss and close the opportunity gap which grows most dramatically between lower and higher income students over the summer months, according to the National Summer Learning Association.

Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
