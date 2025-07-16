Cheektowaga police combat car theft with youth outreach

In 2024, 850,000 vehicles were stolen nationwide. Cheektowaga has been the site of high-profile car thefts as recently as last week, when teens allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through a crowded park.

Since 2023, there has been a spike in perpetrators specifically stealing Kias and Hyundais. In 2023, 113 out of 340 stolen vehicles in Cheektowaga were Kias. This is associated with social media trends, where users, mostly teens, show off how to steal certain Kia models.

In 2024, 39 out of 191 arrests for vehicle theft in Cheektowaga were juveniles, ages 17 and under. So far in 2025, around half of the 44 arrests have been juveniles. Cheektowaga Police Captain Jeffrey Schmidt said if this ratio stays proportional, it may surpass previous years.

With 90% of teens actively using social media according to Pew Research, Schmidt sees promise with youth outreach programs, like the statewide Blue Bridges Initiative.

“We try to get in and interact with the kids at younger ages so we can build those positive bridges between us and the community,” said Schmidt. “So that we can help promote those positive life choices.”

Cheektowaga’s Blue Bridges Initiative regularly engages local students with athletic events, charitable projects, community-based mentoring and early intervention sessions to create positive relationships with law enforcement. Schmidt explains that most crime among children ages 12-17 usually connects back to a lack of adult supervision, highlighting the role parents and guardians play.

“You have to engage with your kids at these ages,” he said. “You have to make sure that they're making healthy, smart choices. You have to encourage them to abide by the law and abide by rules that are going to keep them safe.".

Schmidt said the town sees its highest rate of vehicle thefts in winter months, especially when people leave their cars unlocked and unattended as they warm up.

The Cheektowaga Police Department also participates in church groups, Boy Scouts and other community programs as a way to connect with the community and guide youth.