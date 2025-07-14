© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Air quality health advisory in effect for WNY and Southern Ontario

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:50 PM EDT
All Western New York counties are under an air quality health advisory until 11:59 p.m. (July 14, 2025.)
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
An air quality health advisory remains in effect for parts of New York State. The advisory for Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Western New York regions is in effect until 11:59 p.m. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says the concern is smoke-enhanced fine particles from Canadian wildfires.

Locally, Erie County’s air quality index (AQI) has dipped into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range. While the general public may not experience immediate effects, sensitive groups, such as children and older adults, should limit prolonged or intense outdoor activities during the advisory.

North of Erie County, Niagara Falls on both sides of the border is in the “Unhealthy” range, due to the area’s AQI being above 150. This trend continues down the Niagara Peninsula, which is currently seeing unhealthy conditions from St. Catharines to Toronto.
