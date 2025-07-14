Air quality health advisory in effect for WNY and Southern Ontario

An air quality health advisory remains in effect for parts of New York State. The advisory for Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Western New York regions is in effect until 11:59 p.m. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says the concern is smoke-enhanced fine particles from Canadian wildfires.

Locally, Erie County’s air quality index (AQI) has dipped into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range. While the general public may not experience immediate effects, sensitive groups, such as children and older adults, should limit prolonged or intense outdoor activities during the advisory.

North of Erie County, Niagara Falls on both sides of the border is in the “Unhealthy” range, due to the area’s AQI being above 150. This trend continues down the Niagara Peninsula, which is currently seeing unhealthy conditions from St. Catharines to Toronto.

