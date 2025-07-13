First-time participants shine at 2025 Taste of Buffalo

It was a good year for rookie participants at this year’s Taste of Buffalo, which saw 12 of its 40 vendors take to Delaware Ave and Niagara Square for the first time.

Three newcomers took home accolades at the two-day food festival, starting with Allentown’s El Coquito earning the Chair’s Choice Award. 2025 Taste of Buffalo Chairman Matthew Reis selected their chicharron de pollo, a Puerto Rican fried chicken, as his favorite dish.

The Louis J. Billittier Sr. Rookie of the Year Award went to Roaming Bison BBQ. The Hertel Avenue establishment served hungry festival attendees with its signature pork ribs and stuffed mac and cheese.

In a crowded field of finger food contestants, AJ’s Kitchen’s “Smack Burger” came out on top for best handheld of the event. Owner and executive Chef Anthony Giangrosso, who used to operate Stack Burger out of the same West Seneca location, says the Taste of Buffalo is a fantastic way for local businesses to get exposure.

“I mean, look at it here. I think they said over 400,000 people come through here over the weekend,” Giangrosso said. “That's great because you get a lot of new faces. But I see a lot of friendly faces that I see every year here as well, walking around and having a good time.”

Michael Loss / BTPM NPR MAC Lady Catering sponsored a Taste of Buffalo tent for the first time in 2025.

First-time vendors that didn’t win any awards still put up impressive numbers. Felicia Dussett of MAC Lady Catering says her small Broadway Market operation saw an extensive waiting line, and even an item sellout.

“The sellout is the lobster mac and cheese,” Dussett said. “I use real lobster tails to make my lobster mac, and that's been the most popular. Next would be the signature five cheese, and then the southern peach cobbler.”

Both Giangrosso and Dussett said they hope to return to next year’s event, hungry for more.