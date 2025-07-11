© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

Erie County seniors clash in first ever ‘Puzzle Palooza’ competition

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:49 PM EDT
Three teams of four raced to complete a 300-piece puzzle as part of Erie County Senior Services "Puzzle Palooza."
Michael Loss
/
BTPM NPR
Three teams of four raced to complete a 300-piece puzzle as part of Erie County Senior Services "Puzzle Palooza."

An event aimed at combating social isolation in older adults saw one local senior center take home a puzzle-solving championship. Organized as a part of Erie County Senior Services’ University Express program, the Amherst, West Seneca and Cheektowaga senior centers raced to complete a colorful 300-piece puzzle in under an hour at the Amherst Center for Senior Services on Friday.

28 minutes and 20 seconds is all that the West Seneca Senior Center needed to claim victory. The team consisted of four experienced West Seneca puzzle solvers: Diane Meslinsky, Amy Lerner, Roger Orszulak and Nancy Wojnowski. Meslinsky said the group developed its strategy over the years of doing puzzles together.

A team from the West Seneca Senior Center took home the championship with a completion time of 28 minutes and 20 seconds.
Michael Loss
/
BTPM NPR
A team from the West Seneca Senior Center took home the championship with a completion time of 28 minutes and 20 seconds.

“First, we sorted the border pieces and then the different colors. Fireworks, the cottage, flowers, and assorted greens,” Meslinsky said. “We each kind of concentrated on what was in front of us. I had the flowers.”

A 2019 study from Harvard University found that older adults who interacted with people beyond their usual social circle lived healthier lives. Aislyn McQueen, an external relations assistant for Erie County Senior Services Department, said that’s one of the pillars of this particular kind of event.

“We like to provide as many programs as possible like this one,” McQueen said. “To be able to have people from all over Erie County come and connect with one another and create memories, even if it's for one afternoon, it might be the most interaction that they have during the day. If that's what we can provide them with, and a little bit of happiness, we're happy to do so.”

McQueen said the success of the event will make it a mainstay in the University Express catalog, which outlines all the events open to seniors across Erie County. This past spring and summer lineup can be found here.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
See stories by Michael Loss