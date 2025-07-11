Buffalo extends splash pad hours as weekend heat approaches

With extreme heat in the forecast, the City of Buffalo is extending splash pad hours this weekend to help residents stay cool.

All city splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 12 and 13. Several city pools will also open for extended hours over the weekend.

National Weather Service Buffalo forecasts building heat and humidity starting Saturday, with heat index values of 95F to 100F possible.

Buffalo Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon urged residents to take precautions, especially for the most vulnerable.

“We want all of our residents to take this heat seriously and take advantage of the resources available,” Scanlon said. “Our splash pads and pools are open and ready for families to enjoy.”

He also reminded residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and check in on neighbors, especially seniors and those without air conditioning. Pets should have access to fresh water and shade—and never be left in parked cars.

City splash pads are at the following locations:



Ralph Wilson Park – Foot of Porter Ave.

– Foot of Porter Ave. Allison Park – Reese St., adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center

– Reese St., adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center Lanigan Park – South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

– South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St. Lincoln Park – Foot of Quincy St.

– Foot of Quincy St. MLK Park Splash Pad – Best St. & Fillmore Ave.

– Best St. & Fillmore Ave. Cazenovia Park – Behind the park casino

– Behind the park casino Houghton Park – Foot of Spahn St.

– Foot of Spahn St. Schiller Park – Sprenger St. side of the park

– Sprenger St. side of the park Roosevelt Park – Foot of Roosevelt Ave.

The following city pools will be open this weekend from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 12:



Riverside Pool

Kensington Pool

Houghton Pool

Sunday, July 13:

