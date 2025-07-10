Public hearing set on Erie County anti-dumping law

The public will have a chance to have their say next week on a proposed law aimed at cracking down on illegal dumping in Erie County.

The legislation, introduced by Erie County Legislator for District 2 Taisha St. Jean Tard, would make it unlawful to dump waste, debris or hazardous materials on county-owned property without written approval.

Penalties could include fines of up to $1,000 and possible jail time for repeat offenders.

In a press release St. Jean Tard said "it’s about protecting what belongs to all of us,” emphasizing the law’s intent to keep parks, forests, and other public spaces clean and safe.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held on Thursday, July 17, at 6 p.m. in the Erie County Legislature Chambers at 92 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY.