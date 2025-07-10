© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

Hochul announces $21M for flood protection in Southern Tier

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published July 10, 2025 at 1:19 PM EDT
Stock photo

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $21 million in new funding for flood protection projects across New York’s Southern Tier, including Olean, Binghamton, Elmira and Whitney Point.

The projects—part of the state’s Clean Water and Resiliency Agenda—will upgrade aging levees and flood walls built back in the 1940s and 1950s, according to a press release from Hochul's office.

Funded through the Environmental Bond Act of 2022, Hochul said the upgrades will be implemented by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and should help communities “get ahead of the storm damage” and “prevent post-flood recovery costs.”

The City of Olean flood control project said the DEC is making improvements on the Allegheny River and Olean Creek in the city of Olean. The project will "stabilize a section of existing levee system, mitigate erosion, and improve access to the levee for regular DEC maintenance."
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
