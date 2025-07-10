© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

BPO to play Front Park on 716 Day

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published July 10, 2025 at 12:57 PM EDT

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a free 716 Day concert at Front Park in Buffalo, marking the first time the full orchestra has ever played at the historic site.

Audiences can expect a family-friendly evening of music from popular films like “E.T.,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “West Side Story," according to a press release.

The event - which is part of the BPO's Summer Series - was made possible through $26,000 in state funding secured by Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera, as stated in a press release from the lawmaker's office. The cash will aid the BPO’s logistical and talent costs.

Daniel Hart, Executive Director of the BPO said: "Our Summer Series is rooted in the belief that everyone in our community deserves access to live symphonic music."

716 Day is an unofficial local holiday celebrated on July 16 honoring Buffalo’s 716 area code.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick