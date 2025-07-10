BPO to play Front Park on 716 Day

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a free 716 Day concert at Front Park in Buffalo, marking the first time the full orchestra has ever played at the historic site.

Audiences can expect a family-friendly evening of music from popular films like “E.T.,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “West Side Story," according to a press release.

The event - which is part of the BPO's Summer Series - was made possible through $26,000 in state funding secured by Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera, as stated in a press release from the lawmaker's office. The cash will aid the BPO’s logistical and talent costs.

Daniel Hart, Executive Director of the BPO said: "Our Summer Series is rooted in the belief that everyone in our community deserves access to live symphonic music."

716 Day is an unofficial local holiday celebrated on July 16 honoring Buffalo’s 716 area code.