New wheelchair-accessible boat launch coming to Evans

Tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Sturgeon Point Marina, the North Dakota-based organization Wheelchairs and Walleyes will be unveiling plans for a new addition to the boat launch. In partnership with Western New York Walleye, the organization is fundraising to install a ramp, wheelchair lift and chair lift that can help a person with a mobility disability get into a boat.

Wheelchairs and Walleyes’ Jeff Gooss points out their first few ramps in North Dakota have been really popular, and they expect this to be a huge benefit to Western New York, which is known for its walleye fishing.

The public is invited to the announcement, and Wheelchairs and Walleyes has opened up fundraising on their website for the equipment. Organizers of the project say they are excited for the potential this has not only to make fishing more accessible in our region, but will hopefully drive more funding for additional accessibility features at marinas throughout our area.

You can learn more about the project by clicking here. (https://wheelchairsandwalleyes.com/project/sturgeon-point-marina-evans-ny/)