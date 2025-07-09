Councilmember blasts property firm over conditions at Buffalo apartments

Buffalo Common Councilmember, Leah Halton-Pope, joined the chorus of complaints against property firm Corvus Property Intelligence, Wednesday.

In a statement, the lawmaker said she is "deeply concerned" about complaints raised by residents at 201 Ellicott Apartments who protested against Corvus, Monday.

Tenants allege wrongful eviction, lost or unrecorded payments, failure to make repairs and a deterioration of common areas according to a press release by Queen City Workers, a grassroots worker’s rights group.

Halton-Pope, who represents the Ellicott District where the apartments are located, stated the issues with the company are "nothing new."

"For years, we have seen complaints against Corvus for unsanitary living conditions, delayed maintenance, bogus charges, unaffordable rent increases for seniors and parents of young children, and more. This protest should be a wake-up call for Corvus to change its practices and meet the needs of its tenants."

Corvus, which did not respond to BTPM NPR’s request for comment, manages several affordable housing and senior living facilities in Buffalo. Listings on its online leasing portal include 1100 Michigan, 201 Ellicott, Hertel Park, Ellicott Town Center, Noles Court, Parkview, School House Commons, The Forge on Broadway, Trinity Towers and Walden Park.

201 Ellicott is already under scrutiny by the city’s Department of Permits and Inspections, which has cited the property for 11 building code violations — all of which remain active.

City inspectors visited the building in both 2023 and 2024, documenting violations across four separate units. Issues include water damage, faulty plumbing and unsecured doors.

Halton-Pope urged Buffalo tenants to be aware of their rights under federal, state and local housing laws.

"We have community organizations to help tenants and residents whose rights are being violated, and my office is open to help tenants access those resources to ensure they have a safe and secure place to call home.”