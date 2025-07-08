Childhood and family health outreach series returns to Niagara County

After its success last summer, the Niagara County Health Department announced the return of their “Fresh Air Fridays” program. In partnership with P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids, and the Healthy Moms Healthy Babies Coalition, this program invites families to spend more time outside.

There are four themed events planned this summer, with the first being on July 11. Tracy Fricano Chalmers with the Niagara County Health Department said collaborating in family-friendly environments with games, prizes and snacks is one of the best ways to present helpful resources.

“Just to make the resources available to families, kind of a one-stop shop,” Chalmers said. “So, as many agencies as are able to participate are welcome; it's an opportunity for us to share our resources and information with families with young children in Niagara County.”

In addition to free entertainment and refreshments, each event serves as a community outreach opportunity. Community partners will be at each Fresh Air Friday to provide valuable resources on topics that include childhood development, immunizations, lead poisoning prevention and child safety.

“Once they hear about the event and they come to one week, then if the kids have a great time, we hope that they come back and come to multiple weeks, so they're different every time,” Chalmers said. “We try and change up the activities and the agencies so that it's a different experience every time, so families can come back.”

Chalmers said these partnerships allow the Niagara County Health Department to help the children and families in the community become safer, healthier, and stronger.