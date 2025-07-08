Boil water order issued for Fredonia Village water customers

The Chautauqua County Health Department and the Village of Fredonia have issued a boil water order for all Village of Fredonia water customers and properties outside the village boundaries supplied by the Fredonia water system.

The boil order follows a release from the county health department, which revealed that a treatment technique violation at a nearby water plant resulted in high turbidity, indicating that the water entering the distribution system could not be adequately treated.

The untreated water could contain harmful microbes. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other microbes that may be present. All Fredonia water customers are being called on to boil any water used for consumption until further notice. Boiled or bottled water should also be used to wash dishes by hand.

Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170 degrees Fahrenheit and have a full dry cycle do not need to be boiled. The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed. Village water is safe for laundry use.