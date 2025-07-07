Local food assistance programs react to SNAP changes

Over 200,000 people throughout Western New York utilize SNAP benefits to get food. Some are expected to lose access as a result of the Trump administration's “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Non-profit food assistance programs are preparing to assist those who will be left to deal with food insecurity. FeedMore Western New York is a program that provides accessible food pantries throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

Catherine Schick, FeedMore WNY’s Public Relations Manager, says the organization fed 166,000 individuals throughout the four counties in 2024 alone. Approximately 53,400 were children, and nearly 41,000 were older adults. Schick said food insecurity has grown by 46% within the last three years,

“We do anticipate further challenges,” Shick said. “We do anticipate more individuals coming to FeedMore WNY and partner food assistance programs for nutritious food as a result of the passage of the budget reconciliation bill.”

According to FeedMore WNY, nearly 203,000 individuals rely on SNAP as of April 2025. Schick reassured that the organization is working hard to provide the Western New York community with support and resources.

“These cuts are coming at a time when charitable food assistance programs are already overwhelmed, and we need to make sure that we are doing everything we can to work as a community to support our individuals and our neighbors who are experiencing food insecurity, so we can make sure that they continue to receive nutritious food and support,” Shick said.

The Erie County Social Services Department explained that it is too early to pinpoint what the change within federal aid services will look like long-term and is awaiting state guidance on how New York is going to implement the anticipated cut for all immigrants with refugee and asylum status, as well as increased work hours for beneficiaries.

Eric Tower, Erie County’s Special Assistant Commissioner, reiterated the importance of keeping up to date with any official communication received.

“People need to be aware of the changes as they come about,” Shick said. “We want them to read their notices as they get them, and we just want people to pay attention to what is going on so that they're not surprised by the changes when they do take effect.”

States are also now subject to paying for error rates in SNAP distribution if that rate is above 6% New York’s was 14% in 2024.