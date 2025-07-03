Boat sober or get stopped: Sheriff’s office steps up holiday patrols

Coast Guard and local law enforcement crews across the Great Lakes are scheduled to increase the number of boating safety patrols over the Fourth of July weekend.

It’s part of Operation Dry Water, a nationwide initiative focused on enforcing laws against boating while intoxicated, or BWI.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Marine Unit will cover the region’s 90 miles of shoreline during the holiday weekend, one of the busiest times on local waterways.

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents, warned Sergeant Edward Krypel.

"If we get a call for reckless operation, or if there's some type of navigation law that these people are violating, we stop them on the water and start talking to them," he said.

"And based off our interaction with the operator, we'll determine if we need to take it further. And then we can do tests to determine whether or not they're intoxicated."

Holly Kirkpatrick Deputy Mike Okal (L) and Sergeant Edward Krypal (R) of the Erie County Sheriff's Office will be part of Operation Dry Water.

The legal limit is the same as that applied to motorists in New York State. A person may be charged with BWI if they are found operating a vessel with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher. Penalties vary from fines, imprisonment and suspended boating privileges.

Deputy Mike Okal urged boaters to check all equipment before taking to the water, including personal floatation devices, known as PFDs.

"Make sure your lights work, your nav lights work, your horn works. Make sure you have enough PFDs for everybody on board your vessel. And obviously an anchor, flares, distress flags, depending on whatever type of vessel you're operating," Okal said.

This year, all boat operators in New York must have a boating safety certificate which proves they’ve completed a state-approved course. Operators must carry that certificate, which is the size of a driver's license, with them.

"We have no way of checking records through our database to see if you have it, because if you don't have it on you, you can get a ticket," Okal said.

And as for those Fourth of July fireworks? Keep them off the boat, said Krypel.

"A boat has gasoline on it, which is flammable, so we would highly recommend not doing fireworks off of a vessel."