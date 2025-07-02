© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo Zoo welcomes third Siberian Tiger amid preservation efforts

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Nadia Bangaroo
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
The Buffalo Zoo

As part of a species survival plan from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Buffalo Zoo has welcomed a new female tiger named Ash. She is just under two years old and is an Amur tiger, or more commonly known as a Siberian tiger.

Ash comes from the Toledo Zoo in Ohio as part of a breeding plan with the Buffalo Zoo’s male tiger, Sungari. Amur tigers are listed as an endangered species, as there are only about 350 left in their natural habitat.

Ash is described as a sweet and curious cat. Guests will soon see her in her outdoor habitat as she warms up to both Sungari and the Zoo’s elder female Amur tiger, Zhanna.
