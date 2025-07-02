Buffalo Bisons reveal new jerseys inspired by 'The Natural'

A beloved sports movie filmed in Buffalo over four decades ago will soon be re-lived through a unique promotional uniform. The Buffalo Bisons announced Wednesday that their “Vintage Movie Night” promotion will feature jerseys and caps inspired by the 1984 movie “The Natural.” In the movie, most of the baseball scenes were filmed at War Memorial Stadium, which was the home of the Bisons from 1961-1987.

When the team takes on the Omaha Storm Chasers on July 19, they’ll don pinstripe jerseys that pay tribute to the New York Knights. The Knights were the fictional team that the main character of “The Natural,” Roy Hobbs, played by Rob Redford, pitches for in the film. On the special uniform will also be two shoulder patches, one that pays tribute to War Memorial Stadium, and one in the shape of a lightning bolt that symbolizes a key moment in the movie.

The promotion will feature special in-game tributes to “The Natural,” including a ceremonial first pitch from Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famers Duke McGuire and Kevin Lester, who were featured as extras in the film. A screening of the movie will take place postgame.