Sylvia's House looking for new home as it relocates clients

On Friday, in state court, proceedings were civil and brief after a chaotic last week for a local emergency shelter the City of Buffalo tried to abruptly close.

That shelter will now have time to transfer their clients – but won’t be able to continue to operate in the same location beyond that.

“I think one problem was Sylvia's house has been in existence for 15 years and has never been required by the city to have a permit. So the actions of Sylvia’s House were not intentional," said Attorney Todd Schiffmacher.

Schiffmacher, from Neighborhood Legal Services, is one of the attorneys representing Sylvia’s House. Last week, the emergency shelter in a church on Bailey Avenue was abruptly told they didn’t have the proper permits and would have to leave.

“We [Sylvia's House] weren't trying to hide. We were just operating as business as usual as we have been. You know, they're a Code Blue house. The city is a Code Blue partner, and we didn't realize, you know, that there was an issue," said Schiffmacher.

On Monday, a judge ordered the city to hold off their cease order until the situation could be heard in court.

On Friday, the case went before Judge Dennis Ward, who ultimately allowed the city to proceed with filing violations against the facility. However, he did extend the injunction preventing anyone from being kicked out of Sylvia’s House while the organization and county work together to find new shelters for the clients. The county’s lawyer and commissioner for social services were both in the courtroom.

Sylvia’s House and their attorneys also made clear they are now looking for a new location for their program and won’t return to that church.

“The goal is to get everyone transferred into emergency shelter or other places, and then to ultimately work with the county and the city to find a new location that's suitable. Of course, Sylvia's House would apply for the appropriate permits, and, you know, make sure everything is in order to get these people housed," said Schiffmacher.

Notably, Judge Ward stated at the end of the hearing, “what we're trying to do is not win a case. We're trying to solve a problem.”

Both sides are due back in court on July 16.

