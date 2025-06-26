Staffing, proposed Medicaid cuts fuel tensions in Kaleida Health contract talks

One of the largest employers in Western New York is still negotiating a contract with the unions representing many of its employees.

The current 3-year agreement between Kaleida Health, 1199SEIU and CWA Hospital Workers expired at the end of May, and has already been extended twice.

With the latest extension set to expire Friday, the unions are now taking a key step toward possible strike action.

The current collective bargaining agreement covers nearly 8,000 workers at Kaleida Health’s five area hospitals, including Buffalo General, Oishei Children’s Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban. Union members include nurses, technicians, lab workers and clerical workers according to Debora Hayes, Area Director for CWA District 1.

"The members we represent really run the full gamut of healthcare workers, including our folks that keep the hospital clean for us, serve the food," she said.

President of CWA Local 1168, Cori Gambini, said negotiations have been ongoing since March 4, and though there has been progress between the two sides, a key sticking point is enforcing the staff-to-patient ratios already agreed in the current contract.

"We have submitted thousands of complaints that prompted visits from the Department of Health," Gambini said. "Kaleida then had to submit a plan of correction to the state. Yet we continue to operate short staffed in many areas, and we continue to file the complaints. We must enforce the staffing provisions in our contract and New York State must also uphold the law."

The unions will hold a strike authorization vote on July 8 through 10. If passed, it would give union negotiators the power to call a strike if needed. But there is another complication overshadowing talks.

"I think the looming Medicaid cuts really has Kaleida very hesitant to make really any moves," Gambini said.

The proposed cuts are part of the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” and could impact around 400,000 people enrolled in Medicaid across Western New York.

Cheryl Marino, lead negotiator for 1199SEIU, warns that the proposed cuts will force some rural hospitals to shut down, increasing burdens on patients seeking care.

"If they come to Western New York and come to a Kaleida facility, that's where staffing ratios and all the other things will become so much more important, because the system will be overwhelmed. There's no question about it," Marino said.

In a statement, Kaleida Health said they “continue to bargain in good faith” with the unions "and remain focused on getting language to ensure that our facilities are reliably and appropriately staffed" but warn that strike action would “cause significant and longstanding harm to Kaleida Health, patients and families, and the community in general.”

They confirmed that proposed cuts to Medicaid would be “devasting” for patients, leading to program reductions, staff layoffs and potential closures across the country, state and region, including an estimated $165 million loss each year for Kaleida Health.