Britesmith Brewing ready to move into West Side location

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published June 25, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT
Britesmith Brewing has officially opened its new location on Buffalo's Upper West Side.
A popular Williamsville brewery will officially open a new site on Buffalo’s West Side this week. After moving ahead with construction plans earlier this year, Britesmith Brewing Co. is moving into 1250 Niagara Street, which had previously been occupied by Resurgence Brewing and Twin Petrels until late 2024.

Dave Schutte, President of Schutte Hospitality Group, which operates Britesmith Brewing, expressed his excitement for the group's second site, saying the new facility gives them the opportunity to significantly expand their operations and production.

The upper West Side location will mostly offer late afternoon weekday hours, with more expansive hours on weekends.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
