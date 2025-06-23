Niagara men's basketball to take on Duke as part of a Greg Paulus homecoming

Niagara University’s men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule will not only feature a clash against one of the biggest programs in college basketball, but also a homecoming for the team’s head coach.

The Niagara Purple Eagles will take on the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 21 as part of the “Brotherhood Run Multi-Team Event.” The series pits Niagara, Duke, and Howard University against each other, as the head coaches of all three teams are Duke basketball alumni. Niagara Head Coach Greg Paulus played for the Blue Devils from 2005 to 2009 and led the team to four NCAA Tournament appearances.

The game will be the first time Niagara plays Duke in team history, and the second time Niagara and Howard face off on the hardwood.