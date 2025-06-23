© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Niagara men's basketball to take on Duke as part of a Greg Paulus homecoming

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Loss
Published June 23, 2025 at 9:50 PM EDT
Niagara University Men's Basketball Head Coach Greg Paulus.
Niagara University
Niagara University Men's Basketball Head Coach Greg Paulus.

Niagara University’s men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule will not only feature a clash against one of the biggest programs in college basketball, but also a homecoming for the team’s head coach.

The Niagara Purple Eagles will take on the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 21 as part of the “Brotherhood Run Multi-Team Event.” The series pits Niagara, Duke, and Howard University against each other, as the head coaches of all three teams are Duke basketball alumni. Niagara Head Coach Greg Paulus played for the Blue Devils from 2005 to 2009 and led the team to four NCAA Tournament appearances.

The game will be the first time Niagara plays Duke in team history, and the second time Niagara and Howard face off on the hardwood.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
See stories by Michael Loss