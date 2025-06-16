D'Youville University announces planned site for new College of Osteopathic Medicine

A proposed Buffalo-area medical school could soon combat a shortage of physicians. That’s according to D’Youville University, which has identified a location for its proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Pending approval from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation, a site at 285 Delaware Avenue would serve as the home to the program, with plans to welcome its first students by the fall of 2026.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the U.S. could face a shortage of 17,800 to 48,000 primary care physicians by 2034. In New York State alone, more than 27,000 physicians are expected to retire in the coming years.

D’Youville University President Dr. Lorrie Clemo said in a statement “This new building is not just an investment in education; it’s an investment in our region’s future.”

Updates on the accreditation process and the development of the medical school can be found on the university’s website.