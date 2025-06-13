Polling location changes announced for Erie County primary elections

Early voting for Erie County primary elections begins tomorrow and runs until June 22nd. Primary day is set for June 24th, and polls will close at 9 p.m. Election Commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner announced earlier this week the following changes in polling locations for both early voting and primary day sites.

For early voting in Buffalo, the Matt Urban Center will be replaced by the St. Stanislaus Social Center on 389 Peckham Road.

On primary day, the town of Amherst will see two changes:

-The Getzville Fire Hall was replaced by the Amherst Public Library at 350 John James Audubon Parkway.

-St. Pius X Church will be replaced by the Hindu Cultural Center located at 1595 N. French Rd.

The town of Hamburg will see one switch up, with the Tehan American Legion Post being replaced by the Blasdell Village Hall on 121 Miriam Avenue.

The City of Buffalo will see multiple changes on primary day, starting with the previously mentioned St. Stanislaus Social Center taking over for the Matt Urban Center.

Other changes taking place are:

-The Cleveland Hill Methodist Church is being replaced by St. Michael and All Angels Church at 81 Burke Drive.

-St. Johns United Church of Christ will be replaced by the Niagara Frontier American Legion Post at 533 Amherst Street.

-True Bethel Church will be replaced by the Buffalo Police C District Building at 693 East Ferry Street.

-Finally, West Side Community Services will be replaced by Buffalo School 38 at 350 Vermont Street.

Erie County Board of Elections / Facebook Early voting locations in Erie County.

The Erie County Board of Elections reports that all changes were made in accordance with the New York Voting Rights Act and were cleared by the New York State Attorney General’s office. All affected voters were notified by mail.